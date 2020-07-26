Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has directed security agencies to hold commercial drivers responsible for the non-use of face masks by their passengers.

The Governor gave the directive on Sunday at the Government House during the re-lunch of the use of face mask in the state.

While tasking transporters, especially commercial drivers against admitting passengers, without a face mask in their vehicles, Ganduje identified the use of face mask as one of the most critical preventive steps against the spread of COVID –19.

“You must use face mask and all your passengers must use it, otherwise the security agencies would stop you from moving from one place to another in the state” he declared.

“Any passenger who is found in your vehicle not using the face mask, it is your fault because you are not supposed to admit or carry any passenger who did not agree to wear face mask” he stated

He warned that mobile courts had been introduced in the state to enforce compliance, declaring that whoever disobeys the protocol would be punished according to the law.

Ganduje also announced that there would be no Sallah festivities through out the state, but added that Muslim faithful were free to attend the Friday prayers and the Ei- prayers on Sallah day.

“But while attending these religious obligations, you are expected to wear your face mask, to keep social distancing and you are expected to wash your hands with water and soups” he stated.