From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has endorsed his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the forthcoming governorship contest in the state.

Equally endorsed as Gawunas running mate is the former Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo.

Gamage made this known during a stakeholders meeting of the party held on Tuesday at the Government House, Kano

Ganduje affirmed that the decision was reached following an exhaustive deliberation with all the stakeholders of the party. adding that, all the party procedures were followed before arriving at the position.

He described ” Gawuna as a complete gentleman, .who knows what is right and what is wrong. A person who is reliable and very loyal.”

Ganduje also held that Garo, his running mate, “is a real commander, who is loyal and committed to our cause. He is a very fearless confidant. If you want to get a clear and clean political fight, you need somebody, who is energetic, loyal and fearless. This is Murtala Sule Garo for you.”

Meanwhile, at the stakeholders’ meeting, the members of the National Assembly of the party in attendance equally enjoined Ganduje to vie for the Kano North Senatorial seat.

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, used the occasion to present the Nomination Form to the governor,

The members of the state House of Assembly pledged to provide a befitting campaign office in the senatorial district for Ganduje while the elders of the party led by Nasiru Aliko Koki commended those who contributed resources towards the purchase of his the Nomination Form.