Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called on the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace and stability of the country and Kano in particular.

The governor made the call, yesterday, while delivering his closing remarks at the Annual Zikir and Prayers for National Unity organised by the Majalisul Shura Litaraqa Al-Tijjaniyya held at the Kano Emir’s Palace.

Ganduje, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said: “It is only through prayers and submitting ourselves to the Almighty Allah that the situation we are in today can be addressed.

“As we are all aware, there are a lot of issues bedeviling the country like the prevailing case of coronavirus disease. But by God’s will, here in Kano, we have less record compared to other states, which can be attributed to the daily prayers and Zikr offered by the good people of Kano,” Ganduje observed.

He described Tijjaniyya followers as peace-loving people who sacrificed themselves in acquiring knowledge and promoting the teaching of the Prophet and his companions. He assured of his administration’s continued support and cooperation.

In his speech, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, said the annual Zikir and Prayers were organised to draw all the Tijjaniyya followers closer and pray for the nation’s unity and stability.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Acting Chairman of Majalisul Shura Litaraqa Al- Tijjaniyya, Khalifa Sani Shehu Maihula, urged the members to follow the steps and good life style of Sheik Ahmadu Tijjani who devoted his time in propagating the teaching of Islam.