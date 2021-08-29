Kano State Governor Abdullah Ganduje, former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff and the Group Managing Director of Stanbic Bank, Demola Shokunle, yesterday visited the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, to commiserate with him over the death of Pa Emmanuel Abiodun, his father.

Speaking at the Iperu-Remo residence of the governor, Ganduje eulogised Pa Abiodun, describing him as a great leader, mentor and nationalist.

He added that the governor’s father used his teaching profession to better the lives of many people in the country.

Ganduje further said Pa Abiodun was an accomplished teacher who did not only see to the welfare of his household, but extended same to those he came across during his life time.