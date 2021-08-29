From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta
Kano State Governor Abdullah Ganduje, former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff and the Group Managing Director of Stanbic Bank, Demola Shokunle, yesterday visited the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, to commiserate with him over the death of Pa Emmanuel Abiodun, his father.
Speaking at the Iperu-Remo residence of the governor, Ganduje eulogised Pa Abiodun, describing him as a great leader, mentor and nationalist.
He added that the governor’s father used his teaching profession to better the lives of many people in the country.
Ganduje further said Pa Abiodun was an accomplished teacher who did not only see to the welfare of his household, but extended same to those he came across during his life time.
“Papa was a great leader, a great mentor and a nationalist who influenced a lot of people in positive ways. He did his best and this has shown in so many ways. I am sure Baba has gone to rest with his Creator,” the Kano State governor noted.
He, however, commended Governor Abiodun for his style of leadership and ability to deliver good governance in the state.
“Seeing is believing, when you go round the state, you will see what he has done and I believe he is a very successful governor; he has done a lot for his people and God will reward him for that,” Ganduje pointed out.
Senator Ali Modu Sheriff remarked that he was saddened by the death of Pa Abiodun, adding he was happy that the deceased left an enduring legacy through his children who are doing well and a host of other people he impacted upon.
