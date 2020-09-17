Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has expressed deep sadness over the tragic death of two persons, who died as a result of a collapsed building in the state capital.

The Governor, who was at the home of Mallam Mustapha Shehu at Kofar Mazugal Lungun Mai Lalle in Dala Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased persons.

Two members of the family had died while 16 other relatives were rescued by neigbours and officials of the State Fire Service after the one- story building collapsed in the middle of the night, Tuesday .

Ganduje, represented by his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna called on the family to continue to seek solace in Almighty Allah while urging them to accept the tragic incident in good faith.

“We really feel sad over the unfortunate situation…We should continue to pray for prevention of the recurrence of the incident in future,” he said while adding that,”Our administration hereby sympathise with you at this difficult time.”

He later announced a donation of the sum of N250, 000 cash, alongside 2 bags of rice,10 bags of cement,4 bags of maize,2 mattresses, 2 packets each of spaghetti and macaroni, 2 bags of salt,10 buckets,10 cups,10 plates and 10 gallons of palm oil to the affected family.

The Deputy Governor was accompanied by members of the State Executive Council, State Emergency Management Agency and officials of Dala Local Government officials respectively.