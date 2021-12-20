From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday, flagged-off a mass COVID-19 vaccination exercise, signaling a renewed efforts to tame the spread of the disease in the state.

Speaking at the event, which also featured the launch of the Access to Care program under Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), the governor declared that the state has graduated from vaccinaing target groups to population mass vaccination.

The event was organised by the State Primary Healthcare Management Agency (KSPHMA) in collaboration with the State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KSCHMA), through the state Ministry of Health.

Ganduje recalled that: “We took all the necessary measures that were (are) required to tame COVID-19 in the state. That effort was made possible by the Will of Allah.”

The governor appreciated the contributions and efforts of many, including Aliko Dangote, Abdussamad Isyaka Rabi’u, Aminu Dantata, health workers in the state and security agencies in the fight against the spread of the disease in the state.

On the Access to Healthcare program, Ganduje insisted that, “Our aim is to have good access to healthcare service delivery across all the 44 local government áreas in the state.

The governor, therefore, distributed identity cards for enrollees and presented cheques to health facilities in the state, to the tune of Millions of Naira, amid jubilation in appreciation of his concern for the development of healthcare delivery services.