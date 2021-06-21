From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has administered the Staff of Office to the newly appointed Emir of Rano, Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa.

The new monarch was appointed following the death of the former Emir, Tafida Abubakar, whio died last year during a brief illness.

The event which was graced by the Suktan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad III as well as other royal fathers and members of the traditional institution in the North, was held at A. A. Rano Stadium, Rano, at the weekend.

Ganduje said the newly created emirates in the state have come to stay, while advising those plotting to dismantle the emirates when they eventually come to power to take note of the fact that they were built on very solid foundation.

He said the reasons for their creation is to include historical considerations as well as the need to fulfil the overwhelming desire of the people of the affected emirates.

Ganduje also observed that the new emirates were created to expand the roles of traditional institution in the development of the state.

Sultan of Sokoto commended the assembly.”