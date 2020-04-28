Desmond Mgboh Kano

Kano state government has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his streamlined response aimed at combating the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic in the state and the country at large.

Ganduje has commended the drastic measures announced by the President, saying that coupled with the efforts of the state government, they would go a long way in mitigating the situation.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Tuesday said that ‘’with the ongoing comprehensive investigation on the pandemic in the state, the deployment of additional federal government manpower, material and technical resources as announced by the President to strengthen and support the state government’s efforts would equally help in extenuating the pandemic.’’

Garba said that the test centres being managed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with the state government were now fully operational, adding that plans were underway to open three more centers with a view to aggressively reinforcing the testing and contact tracing in the state.

Garba said the enforcement of a total lockdown for a period of two weeks in the state by the president would help in controlling and containing the pandemic, including prevent the chances of further spread to neighbouring states.

He expressed government readiness to support the security agencies in ensuring effective enforcement while calling on the people to cooperate by strictly abiding by the lockdown order.

While acknowledging that the lockdown order comes with a hefty cost, he stressed that it still remained a critical factor in preventing the spread of the virus.

Malam Garba also pleaded with the public to observe their personal hygiene which included regular hand washing, physical distancing, wearing of face masks in public and avoiding large gathering of people.