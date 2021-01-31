From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Sunday inaugurated scores of men and women as COVID-19 Marshals in the state.

The Marshals were assigned the responsibility of sensitizing the public on the dangers of the virus as well as complementing the efforts of the security agencies in enforcing the protocols put in place by health authorities.

While addressing the new Marshals, Ganduje observed that the virus was already back in the state , declaring that ,” This time around, many people are dying and we cannot continue to watch tthe virus spread”

The Governor said that to defeat the virus once again, the people of the state must take adequate measures to halt its spread in their respective communities and domains.

In his remarks, the Cordinator, Kano State Techical Response Team on COVID – 19, Dr Tijjani Husseni disclosed that a total of 77 people had died of the virus in the statewhileb adding that 340 confirmed cases were undergoing treat in various facilities in the state.

Tijanni added that the state had so far tested 44 ,000 suspected cases, with 2952 of them. returning positive .

He admitted that there was an escalation of the positivitty ratio of the virus in the state, even as he added that the state was currently recording ahigher number of infections than in the past

“From December 2020 to January, we have recorded 23 deaths. We have also seen an increase in severity of cases and the number of people who demand for oxygen in our isolation centres is much higher than we wereb recording earlier ” he added.

“This calls for caution, this calls for the adherence of all the advisories issued by public health officials” he stated. End.