From Desmond Mgboh

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that the recent judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria has not invalidated the Ward Congresses of the All Progressives Congress(APC) held across the country.

Ganduje, who spoke Saturday after inspecting the congress of the All Progressives Congress in his Ganduje Ward in Dawaki Tofa Local Government Area of the state, said the congress was not in violation of the judgement of the Supreme Court

He explained that the Supreme Courts judgment was only referring to the National Executive of the All Progressives Congress {APC) adding that at present, the APC does not have a National Executive.

He observed that what the party has was an extra ordinary committee on conventions and congresses adding that it was an ad-hoc committee put together in order to ensure the peaceful conduct of congresses and conventions.

He said that they were not afraid of any future negative consequences arising from the judgement as they have not committed any breach or violated any aspect of the judgement

Ganduje also spoke on the consensus arrangement adopted by the party in the state saying it was preferred by a majority o their party members

He. recognised that some party members in the state may have their reservations with the arrangement, but pointed out that in the end, the majority would have their way while the minority would have a say.

Ganduje said that in spite of this democratic fact the party has room for appeal from any member of the party that has issues with the consensus arrangement .

In meantime, a party member in the state, Ahmad Mansuri Taurani has decried the ward congress conducted in the state.

Tarrant who is an aspirant for the position of the National Chairman of the party told the media that due process was ignored in the ward congress conducted by his party.

He maintained that many party members were not consulted before the consensus arrangement was adopted adding that many of them in the state were aggrieved, a result of it was the low turn out during the exercise. End

