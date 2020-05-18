Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has expressed satisfaction with the distribution pattern of the COVID-19 palliative to the poor and vulnerable Nigerians by the Federal Government.Ganduje spoke on Sunday in Kano, while receiving 4,718 metric tonnes of assorted food items from the Federal Government.

He said that the relief items would go a long way to complement the efforts of the state government in providing palliatives to residents.

Ganduje said that the state government had concluded distribution of food items to 50,000 households in the first round as part of efforts to ease hardship during the lockdown.

He said that the second round of the exercise would commence this week, where another 50,000 households were going to benefit

The governor said that some of the beneficiaries include poorest of the poor households, women, elderly people, correctional centres and orphanages.

Ganduje urged the Federal Government to revisit the data and increase the number of pupils in its school feeding programme because of the integration of Almajiri and free and compulsory education in the state.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, who presented the donation, said it was to support the vulnerable segment of the society who were undergoing hardship as a result of the pandemic.

Farouk said that the items include 10 trucks of rice from the Nigerian Customs Service; 2,438 metric tonnes of Maize; 1,380 metric tonnes of millet and 900 metric tonnes of sorghum.

The minister implored the state government to ensure that the poor and vulnerable, including the elderly and persons living with disabilities, were prioritised in the distribution of the relief materials.

Prof Yahuza Bello, chairman, Fund Raising and Palliative Committee, promised that the items would be distributed judiciously to the beneficiaries.