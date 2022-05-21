From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has laid the foundation for the construction of 500 houses at Rafin Mallam and Yola in Ungogo Local Government Area of the state. Represented by his deputy, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the governor commended the Federal Government for the initiative, which he said, would assist in reducing the housing deficit in the state.

He said the 500 houses are the first phase out 3, 500 of the housing units to be constructed in the Teacher Reserve Area (T.R.A) which consists of basic amenities such as electricity supply, water and roads as part of the efforts of his administration to provide affordable houses to its citizens.

“Our administration is committed to the provision of qualitative infrastructure and in our bid to create an enabling environment, we have directed the Ministry of Environment to provide seedlings for planting of trees at the site. These houses are meant for the teachers, civil servants and members of the public,” he stated.

Ganduje added that the construction of the houses would boost the economy through the creation of jobs for the unemployed youths in the state. He urged the contractors to patronise the markets in the state when purchasing the building materials. He also urged the contractors to ensure timely completion of the project according to the agreement made.

The Managing Director of Family Homes Funds Limited, Femi Kolawale, who was represented by Musa Shu’aibu, described the project as a milestone achievement that would create 5000 jobs.

In attendance were the State Head of Civil Service represented by the Permanent Secretary Salaries and Wages Ali Sani Fani, Chairman of Policy Strategy,Implementation and Evaluation Directorate Rabi’u Suleiman Bichi, Chairmen of Ungogo, Gezawa and Gabasawa Local Governments respectively, Managing Director of Kano Housing Corporation Nuradde