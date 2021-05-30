From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday recounted the achievements of his administration in the past six years, singling out education, healthcare delivery and infrastructural as some of his uncommon feats.

The governor spoke at the sixth anniversary ceremony held at Government House, Kano.

The ceremony also featured the empowerment of fish sellers in the state and the presentation of admission letters to 200 Peugeot Automobile trainees from the state.

Ganduje disclosed that his administration had made education free to indigenes of the state from primary to secondary school level, while admitting that he had satisfactorily addressed the issue of almajiri education

The governor observed that education does not entail the political will, but also the issue of funding, stating that he had disbursed billions of Naira to drive and implement education in the state.