Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has requested Islamic clerics in the state to include the issue of the observance of COVID-19 protocols during their sermons to their congregation during and after the Sallah celebrations.

Ganduje, who gave the charge, Thursday, in particular, asked them to sustain the sensitization campaign against the spread of the virus in the state as the disease was still very much around in Kano and in the country.

Speaking during the COVID- 19 Press Briefing held at Government House, Kano, he stated that, “As part sensitization of the members of the public, we received the attendance of 360 Ulamas, who having praying for Kano State, praying for Nigeria so that this disease is kicked out of Kano State.

“We hosted them, we appreciated what they have been doing because we believe that God has been accepting their prayers and that is why we are at the lowest level in terms of the infection in Nigeria today” he stated.

The Governor told his audience that there had been a slight increase in the positivity ratio of the disease in the state in the last few days.His words: “Even though we are still very low in terms of the national average, but what we have seen in the last few days, I think that there is need for us to tighten our belts in terms of doing what we are supposed to do”

Ganduje lamented the non- use of face masks by the majority of the members of the public, saying however that mobile courts had been instituted in the state to prosecute defaulters of COVID- 19 protocols in the state.

“If you move round the town casually, you will see that majority are not wearing face masks, despite the fact that we have distributed thousands of face masks to the members of the public” he stated.

He appealed to the people of the state, especially the members of the transport unions, to observe the protocols of the disease and to ensure that their passengers wear their face mask before boarding their vehicles.