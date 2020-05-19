Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state condoled the family, Kano Imams’ Forum and the Tijjaniyya Sect over the death of Sheikh Fadhlu Dan-Almajiri,.

He died on Monday and has been buried according to Islamic rites

The late Sheikh, until his death, was the Chairman of Kano State Friday Mosques Imams’ Forum,

The governor said that “Sheikh Fadhlu Dan-Almajiri was a complete gentleman, whose leadership sterling qualities as a teacher and a leader proved how refined was the training he got from home.”

The governor added that during his lifetime, , Sheikh Dan-Almajiri was a very peaceful scholar, whose worldview was how to promote peace and tranquility amongst the human race, adding that, “His understanding of Islam was peace, peace and peace. That helped much in galvanising his students to be what they are.”

“Being a versatile Islamic scholar, whose deeper understanding of Islamic teachings coupled with his good character, made him to always be above board, Sheikh Dan-Almajiri was still humble, humane and humanitarian,” Ganduje noted.

He prayed for Allah’s forgiveness and mercy on the soul of the departed scholar whle urging all those he left behind to follow his footsteps.

, “The legacy he left behind was one of the safest ways to meet Allah peacefully and safely, : the governor said.

“May Allah give his families and all those attached to the great Sheikh, the fortitude to bear the loss. We shall continue, unrelentedly, to pray for the reposed Nafsul-Mudma’inna of the great Sheikh. We really lost a great Icon whose indelible marks will remain with us forever,” he stated.