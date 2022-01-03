From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has described the late Bashir Tofa as an outstanding statesman whose contributions to democracy and nation-building would be remembered for a very long time.

In a condolence message issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba, in Kano, Ganduje mourned the passage of the former presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) on June 12, 1993.

The governor recalled the various sacrifices of the deceased, acknowledging that he started assuming leadership responsibilities at an early age, right from when he was elected councillor in Tofa in his late 20s.

He said as a businessman, trader and philanthropist, Tofa had touched the lives of many people, especially the down-trodden members of the society.

‘The legacy of his political beliefs and triumphs will be important footnotes in the literature of Nigeria’s government and politics for generations yet to come,’ said the statement.

‘He was a great man, a quintessential democrat and outstanding statesman who has left very bold prints both on the politics and political history of Nigeria,’ the statement added.

The governor prayed Almighty Allah to grant his soul eternal rest as well as grant his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.