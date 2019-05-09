Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has signed the Kano Emirs Appointment and Deposition Amendment Bill, 2019, into law.

The bill has now broken the state into five emirates.

The new law effectively whittles down Emir of Kano’s Muhammadu Sanusi II’s power.

The governor said the new emirates are Kano Emirate, Bichi Emirate, Rano Emirate, Gaya Emirate and Karaye Emirate and that they are independent of one another, but are all under the supervison of the state government.

Ganduje added that all other processes for the appointment of their respective emirs, including the provisions of letters of appointments and fixing of the dates for their coronations would soon be completed and made public.

He said: “In order to get the active participation of the traditional rulers, there is need to appreciate them. There is need to upgrade them, based on their historical antecedents, so that the aspirations and dreams of their forefathers, in this month of Ramadan, would come true.

“In the month of Ramadan, there is no doubt that history has been made; the history whereby the traditional institution in Kano state has been given more impetus, to work closely with their subjects and the government so as to ensure that all the services government provides to the people are being provided optimally.”

Speaker Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, in his remarks, appealed to the governor to speedily assent to the bill, to complement the yearnings of the legislators and the aspirations of the teeming populace of Kano.

“Historically, the areas that we decided to amend, to ensure the recreation of these very important emirates, have been in existence for more than a 100 years,’ Rurum stated and added that “today (yesterday), history is made.”

In attendance at the signing ceremony were members of Kano State Executive Council and principal officers of the Assembly, led by Rurum.

Earlier, in the House, the amended law scaled Second Reading after a lengthy presentation by the Majority Leader, Bappa Babba Dan- Agundi, who had harped on the advantages inherent in the creation of four additional emirates.

But, member representing Dambatta Local Government, Alhaji Hafizu Sani Mai Daji, staged a walkout, to protest demarcation of the new emirates.

Mai Daji told newsmen he staged a walkout from plenary because there was inequality in the demarcation.

He said: “Dambatta local government has not been given the attention it deserves. Dambatta should be given emirate, not Bichi. The district head of Dambatta is the oldest district head in Kano and also, kingmaker.

“There is no justification for creating Bichi emirate and that was why I staged a walkout from the session; to show my anger because my observation was not recognised by the House.”

According to the bill, Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II will now preside over 10 local government areas.

Kano Emirate is now made up of Kano Municipal, Tarauni, Dala, Nassarawa and Fagge local government areas (LGAs).

Other local government areas in Kano Emirate are Gwale, Kumbotso, Ungogo, Dawakin Kudu and Minijibir.

Karaye, Rogo, Gwarzo, Kabo, RiminGado, Madobi and Garun Malam local government areas are listed under Karaye Emirate.

Bichi Emirate comprises of Bichi, Bagwai, Shanono, Tsanyawa, Kunchi, Makoda, Danbatta, Dawakin Tofa and Tofa LGAs.

The lawmakers listed Rano, Bunkure, Kibiya, Takai, Sumaila, Kura, Doguwa, Tudun Wada, Kiru and Bebeji LGAs under Rano Emirate.

Gaya Emirate is made up of Gaya, Ajingi, Albasu, Wudil, Garko, Warawa, Gezawa and Gabasawa LGAs.

The implication of creating additional emirates is that the powers of the present emir of Kano, will be reduced.

The four proposed emirates are presently presently being headed by district heads and, as they have now been upgraded, will have emirs as heads.