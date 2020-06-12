Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has given a directive for the re-opening of Viewing Centres in the state.

He issued the directive when the leadership of Soccer Viewing Centres Association, Kano State, paid him a courtesy visit on Friday urging them to maintain social distancing in their centres.

The governor also donated 40,000 afce masks to the members of the association for onward distribution in their respective viewing centres.

“It is in line with our decision to see that our economy bounces back, through reinvigorating commercial and other business activities in the state, that I have directed all viewing centres to be re-opened from today,” he said.

He urged them to use their centres to create awareness among the youth of the state on ways to help tame the pandemic.

The state chairman of the association, Sharu Rabi’u Ahlan commended the governor’s response to the pandemic and assured him of the continued support of their members.