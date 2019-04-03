Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano has issued a certificate of return to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gwanna.

The electoral commission also presented Certificates of Return to the 27 APC members-elect into Kano State House of Assembly.

The event, which took place at the Indoor Stadium of Kofar Mata Sports Complex Wednesday, was, however, boycotted by the 13 members- elect of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Ganduje said that, “ We cannot wait till May 29 to welcome this new future. The future begins now”.

“Over the next few weeks, I will be unveiling a series of plans to ensure that every child from Kano receives quality education, including computer and technology education, to ensure that in 15 years, Kano is the most educated state in Sub-Saharan Africa, and the most attractive destination for the world’s leading technology driven businesses” he stated.

“Our government cannot do this alone. We will also unveil extensive plans and incentives for partners and private investors to come build the businesses in Kano. If you want to setup innovative businesses or educational institutions, Kano is waiting to welcome you,” he added.

“We will also unveil a plan to partner with our local communities to ensure even the poorest or our communities have access to schools to educate their children. We will all grow together,” he remarked.

“I call on every citizen of Kano State, every resident and supporter, the time to build the future is now. Let us do this together”he stated.

In a press statement to Daily Sun, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Spokesperson to PDP Campaign Management team in the state explained that they boycotted the event for security reasons adding that the venue is unsafe for their members.

“There should be a neutral ground for the exercise. PDP members are not safe in the venue selected, which is the indoor stadium of Kofar Mata sports complex,” he stated.

“It is unfortunate that the electoral umpire has turned itself more or less to an arm of the Kano State Government and the ruling APC,” he concluded.