Desmond Mgboh. Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano has issued a Certificates of Return to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his deputy, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

The electoral commission also presented certificates of return to the 27 APC members-elect into Kano State House of Assembly.

The event took place at the Indoor Stadium of Kofar Mata Sports Complex, yesterday.

Speaking at the ceremony, governor Ganduje said: “We cannot wait till May 29 to welcome this new future. The future begins now.

“Over the next few weeks, I’ll be unveiling a series of plan to ensure that every child from Kano receives quality education, including computer and technology education, to ensure that in 15 years, Kano is the most educated state in sub-saharan Africa, and the most attractive destination for the world’s leading technology driven businesses.

“Our government cannot do this alone. We’ll also unveil extensive plans and incentives for partners and private investors to come build their businesses in Kano.

If you want to setup innovative businesses or educational institutions, Kano is waiting to welcome you.

“I call on every citizen of Kano State, every resident and supporter, the time to build the future is now. Let us do this together.”