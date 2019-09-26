Desmond MGboh, Kano

A non-governmental organisation, Renaissance Coalition Nigeria, has accused the Kano State government of plotting to transfer the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi to Bichi Emirate.

A statement signed by Alhaji Ibrahim A. Waiya, the spokesman for the group on Thursday in Kano, alleged that under the arrangement, the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero would be transferred to Kano to assume the position as the new Emir of Kano.

The group disclosed that from what it had gathered so far, the Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi would be deposed in the event he refuses to comply with the order of transfer.

The group held that the plot was most unfortunate given that there was a subsisting court order asking the parties to maintain the status quo in the dispute in question.

“This is indeed a very dangerous move that is likely to cause violent unrest in the polity,” the group members declared while enjoining the state government to desist from further action against Kano Emirate and the person of the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi ll.

“We deem it our responsibility to do everything possible within our power to advocate the peace and the well-being of the people of Kano, by calling on all well-meaning individuals and the Federal government, to call the governor to order,” said the group.

However, the Director-General, Media and Publicity to the Kano State Government, Alhaji Ameen K. Yassar, when contacted, said that he was not aware of any plot to swap the emirs or to transfer the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi to Bichi Emirate Council while describing group’s alarm as unfounded.