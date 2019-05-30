Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has pledged an all-inclusive administration irrespective of party affiliation.

He spoke during his inauguration for the second term in office.

The governor reiterated his zero tolerance for corruption, adding that his second term will ensure re-invigoration of the state anti-corruption agency for enhanced performance.

The oath of office was administered on the governor by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Nuruddeen Sagir Umar.

Ganduje stated that the time for politics was over adding that he expects all to come together to consolidate on his previous achievements as well as assist him toward the reach of new initiatives.

Meanwhile, the governor has announced his first major appointments after sacking all political appointees that served during his first term in office.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Anwar announced the appointment of the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji and the Accountant General, (AG), of the State, Alhaji Shehu Mauzu.

The appointments were made soon after the inauguration of the governor for another term of four years at the Sani Abacha Staduim.

The governor pledged to subsidise education for students of higher learning, including their allowances while announcing the introduction of free basic and post basic education in the state.

The ceremony attracted guests from across the state, including the four newly appointed Emirs of Karaye, Rano, Bichi and Gaya. The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi, however, did not turn up for the occasion.

In another development, the newly inaugurated Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has promised to restore the long lost hope in democracy in the state. Fintiri made the remarks during his official inauguration in Yola, Adamawa State capital yesterday

He also assured that his administration will set the pace for good governance in the country and become the standard by which governance is measured in the country.

Fintiri said that he was mindful of the huge expectations and task of making the state work again.

He promised to harness the diverse resources and potential of the state towards actualising the much desired economic and social development that has not been enjoyed for a very long time.

. “What happened in 2014 was a child’s play and would be nothing compared to what will happen now’’.