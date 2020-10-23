From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will present the state’s 2021 budget proposal to the State House of Assembly on Monday.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba stated this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly State Executive Council meeting, held at the Government House, Kano.

He said the proposal, christianed ” Budget for Economic Recovery and Sustainable Development “was earlier presented to the Council by the Commissioner of pPanning and Budget, Nura Muhammad

The Commissioner also announced that the Council has approved the constitution of a committee to review the issue of recruitment of teachers at the basic and secondary school levels considering the impact of the embargo placed on employment in the state.

The Committee, chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, is to advise the government on massive recruitment of qualified teachers to replace those who had either died or retired, the financial implications involved as well as the backlog of their pensions and gratuities.

Other members of the Committee are the Head of Civil Service, Commissioners of Education, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and that of planning and budget.