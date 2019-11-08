Desmond Mgboh, Kano and Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has proposed a budget of N197. 68billion to the House of Assembly for 2020.

Tagged: “Budget of Sustainable Social Development”, Ganduje proposed to spend N79.9billion on recurrent expenditure , while N117.7 billion would be spent on capital projects under the 2020 budget.

The governor said the budget places more emphasis on education and healthcare delivery.

According to him, the thrust of the budget includes, funding free and compulsory basic education, security,Grazing and Settlement Scheme (RUGA) and developments in the four newly created emirate councils.

Ganduje, said projected recurrent revenue for 2020 stood at N143.9 billion, which consists of N40 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and N76 billion from federal allocation.

On sectoral allocation, Ganduje proposed N49.9 billion as spendings for the eduction sector, which represents 25.23 per cent of the budget, while N30.7billion, representing 15 .5 per cent, would go to the health sector.

The agriculture sector was allocated N5.4 billion, while works and infrastructure got N33.8 billion.

Speaker AbdulAziz Garba Gafasa said the Assembly would, however, conduct public hearing on the budget to ensure all stakeholders make inputs and are carried along in the governance of the state.

Meanwhile, the Jigawa state and local government Contributory Pension Scheme Board has commenced the disbursement of N629.4 million to 629 pensioners.

Executive Secretary of the Board, Hashim Ahmad Fagam disclosed this at the press briefing in Dutse, yesterday.

Fagam said the N629.4 million was meant for October 2019 and is a continuation of payment towards ensuring the welfare of pensioners in the state.

According to him, N327,180 million had been disbursed to 148 beneficiaries at state level, N118,625 million to 104 local government councils, while N183,598 million was disbursed to 110 local education authority pensioners.

He also said N416.404 million had been disbursed to 231 retirees, N187.792 million paid as death benefits to 93 people, N24.867 million given to 34 people as death pension balance, while N341,327 million was disbursed to four people as refund of 8 per cent contribution.

Fagam, commended Governor Badaru for the support given to the board.