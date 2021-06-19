From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has presented the staff of office to the newly appointed Emir of Rano, Ambassador Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa.

The new monarch was appointed following the death of Tafida Abubakar whio died last year.

The event, which was graced by the Sultan of Sokoto among other royal fathers was at AA Rano Stadium, Rano, on Saturday.

Speaking at the traditional ceremony, Governor Ganduje stressed that newly created emirates in the state have come to stay, while advusing. those plotting to dismantle new Emirates when they come power to note these emirates were built on solid foundation.

‘I will also not say anything apart from praying to Almighty Allah not to even give them that chance of coming back to captain the affairs of the state, not to talk of achieving their anti-people intention.’

He reiterated his reasons for the creation of new emirates in the state, saying: ‘We created new First Class Emirates in Kano because of three major reasons. First, because of historical reasons. Secondly, because of people’s quest for it and thirdly because we have resolved to expand the role of our traditional institutions in the development of the state.’

His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad II, commended the gathering.

‘We are grateful to Allah for giving us this chance to be here. We are happy that we are here to congratulate one of our own,’ he stated.