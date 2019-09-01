Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano state government has expressed shock over the alleged demolition of a Mosque in Rivers state.

The government in a statement promised to take all necessary lawful action over the development. “We received this information with a high degree of shock. And I am assuring the general public that all necessary action against this demolition will be taken through the appropriate authorities,” Ganduje said

Governor Ganduje called on the public to remain calm and peaceful and to go about their normal businesses, as government had commenced measures against the demolition. “Kano State is known for peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians. We should therefore improve on that and remain calm and peaceful. People should please live peacefully with one another,” Ganduje said.