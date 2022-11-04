From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Friday, proposed a budget of N245,31, 516, 94 .08 billion for the 2023 fiscal year in the state.

Tagged a “Budget of consolidation and prosperity Two”, Ganduje explained that the proposal would further consolidate his policies which are aimed at economic growth and improving the well-being of the citizens.

Presenting the budget before the State House of Assembly, the Governor reserved the sum of N144billion, representing 59 per cent of the budget for capital expenditure while reserving over N100billion, representing 41 per cent of the budget for recurrent expenditure.

A breakdown of allocations of the budget indicated that Education got the lion share 27 percent of the total budget, with the sum of N62 billion.

Education was followed by the health sector, which got the second highest allocation with over N39.1 billion while works and infrastructures came third in the ranking with the sum of N35 billion.

Others include agriculture with N19.9 billion, Water Supply with N15 billion and Security, Law and Justice with N12.8 billion among others.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Engineer Hamisu Chidari appreciated the governor for the timely presentation of the budget while pledging to immediately commence the legislative aspect of the appropriation with a view of getting the budget ready by the end of the year..

He charged the ministries and heads of MDAs in the state to be prepared to defend their proposals before the appropriate committees of the House.

He called on the members of public, the civil society organizations among, others, to get prepared for the public hearing towards smooth passage of the budget.

The Speaker also said that in the past four years, the house has passed over forty bills and several resolutions for the good governance in the state adding that they have equally discharged their oversight functions as prescribed by the law.