Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has re-appointed the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji and State Accountant General, Shehu Mu’azu to work with him in his second term in office.

He commended them for working with him in his first tenure which came to a conclusion today, Wednesday May 29, 2019.

He made the announcement immediately after his official inauguration for the second term in office. He urged them to work hard and make the new administration to be more fruitful.

This came a day after all political appointments were terminated by the administration, a day before today’s inauguration.

It would be recalled that all political appointments were terminated with the exception of tenure-based appointments, which government said would be determined by the laws governing the operations of the affected agencies and departments.