Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Government has revoked the contract for the construction of the multi-million Naira Dawakin-Tofa five- kilometer road project, awarded by Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s administration.

The carriage way, which was awarded to a construction firm, Rocad Construction Nigeria Limited in 2012, has consequently been re-awarded to Messrs CCECC Nigeria Limited, at the cost of N651, 844, 966.51 million.

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this on Sunday, during a press briefing on the outcome of the weekly executive council’s meeting, accused the contractor of abandoning the construction processes mid -way while adding the situation had caused hardships to the teeming populace of the area.

He further disclosed that the state government had constituted a committee to assess the status of all the five-kilometer dual carriage way projects across the local governments of the state.

He explained that the measure was intended to evaluate, redesign, complete or terminate any contract awarded for such project.

Garba explained that the committee is chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and has representations from the Kano State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA) and the Ministry for Local Government.

He added that the committee would also determine the extent of execution of these projects and the payments so far made to contractors handling the projects by the previous government.