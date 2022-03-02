From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State government has dismissed from service four staff of the state Bureau for Land Management for selling public landed properties, forging documents, issuing false information and falsification of official records.

A statement signed by the state commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, Tuesday indicated that the dismissed officers are Abdulmuminu Usman Magami, Senior Survey Assistant on Salary Grade Level 06 and Abdullahi Nuhu Idris, Senior Land Officer on Salary Grade Level 10.

Others are: Audu Abba Aliyu, Press Attendant on Salary Level 05 and Baba Audu, Assistant Chief Land Officer on Salary Grade Level 13.

Garba said the officials were sacked based on the recommendation of an Investigative Committee set up by the government, following complaints labelled against them, for which they were found them guilty of the offences as charged.

He said their dismissal was in accordance with Civil Service Rule No.04406, adding that the decision was to serve as deterrent to others.

The commissioner warned that the state government “will not condone any misconduct from any civil servant.”

“Therefore, all government employees are expected to carry out their responsibilities honestly, diligently, effectively and in accordance with the civil service rules and regulations,” he added.