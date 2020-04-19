Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has relieved the state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Mu’azu Magaji of his appointment.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Saturday said the sack was with immediate effect.

According to the statement, the Commissioner was relieved of his appointment on account of his unguarded utterances against the former Chief of Staff to the President, the Late Malam Abba Kyari.

The statement maintained that as a public servant, the Commissioner ought to have respected the office by refraining from any act capable of bringing the office to disrepute.

“The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in personal vendetta or otherwise” said the statement.

The sacked Commissioner had stirred trouble in the mainstream All Progressives Congress (APC) state, when he made contrary comments over the demise of the late former Chief of Staff.

“I am not a hypocrite and I won’t pretend. While at the personal level, I pray Allah to grant Abba Kyari Jannah…I sincerely believe Nigeria needed a better CoS period”, Magaji had written on his Facebook Wall.