Desmond Mgboh, Kano

In what appears as a continuation of the cat and mouse tussle between Governor Umar Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi, over the Kano emirate leadership controversy, the state government has written the first class monarch to either indicate his acceptance or otherwise of his appointment as the Chairman, Kano State Council of Chiefs.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor is requesting His Highness, the Emir of Kano(Sarkin Kano) to indicate his acceptance or otherwise of his acceptance as the Chairman of Kano State Council of Chiefs “ said the letter which was silent on what would happen next in the event the emir failed to respond.

Dated December 19th, 2019 and signed by Musa Yahaya Bichi, the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties for the Secretary to the State Government, the letter directed the monarch to convey his response to the governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje within two days of the receipt of the letter.

Recall that the controversy surrounding the creation of additional emirates in Kano State has remained unabated as the Emir, Muhammad Sunusi has neither made a public remark nor openly contested the whittling down of his influence by the government. He has equally stayed away from nearly all state- organized functions, especially those in which the four other Emirs were in attendance.

However, in an apparent move to dodge yet another trap, the Emir has accepted his appointment as the Chairman, Kano State Council of Chiefs, thereby ending days of speculations over his fate under the provision of the Kano State Emirate Councils Law 2019

In a letter to the Secretary to the State Government, dated 19th December, 2019 and signed by the Acting Secretary, Kano Emirate Council, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, the monarch expressed his willingness to function in the newly created capacity.

The letter, which was made available to Saturday Sun reads: “ Kindly inform His Excellency that His Highness, Sarkin Kano had not rejected his appointment as Chairman, Kano State Council of Chiefs. His Highness accepted the appointment. In doing so , His Highness requested for further directives of His Excellency , the Governor.

“For clarity the directives may include appointment of other members of the council, appointment of staff of the Council, provision of accommodation for the Council Secretariat and other logistics to make the Council operational.”

The letter reassured the governor of the highest regards of the Emir of Kano.