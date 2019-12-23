Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) has been appointed by the Nigeria Elders Forum to lead a delegation of regional elders to intervene in the deteriorating face-off between the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, Sarki Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Other members of the committee of elders assigned with the responsibility to reconciling the personalities include Alhaji Adamu Fika, General Muhammadu Inuwa Wushishi, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, SAN, Dr Dalhatu Sarki Tafida, Dr Umaru Mutallab, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Sheikh Sharif Ibrahim Saleh and Dr Adamu Fika who will serve as Secretary.

A statement signed by the Secretary of the Committee, Dr Adamu Fika, said that two state governors have also been enlisted into the committee to help resolve the dispute.

“These are Governor Kayode Fayemi (who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum) and Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State,” said the statement made available to Daily Sun.

The statement indicated that the committee was working with the full understanding and cooperation of the Federal Government, adding that: “Initial contact has been made with His Excellency, the Governor of Kano, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as well as with His Highness the Emir of Kano, Sarki Muhammadu Sanusi II.”

“They have each confirmed to hold back from taking any further actions until the committee has fully undertaken and finalised this exercise of reconciliation and resolution,” the statement added.

“Similarly, they each have respectively undertaken to call on all their supporters and sympathizers, including social media operators, to refrain from making statements, declarations, songs, articles, blogs and all actions inimical to the spirit and process of good governance, order and reconciliation,” said the statement.

The statement appealed to everyone, especially deputies, to harken to the call of their principals in this regard.