From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has requested the approval of the state House of Assembly to deploy the N20 billion facility obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) to construct roads in the state.

This was revealed by the Speaker of the Assembly Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, who read the governor’s letter to the legislators on the floor of the House

Quoting from the governor’s letter, the Speaker disclosed that the administration intended to use the fund to construct township roads in the newly created Gaya, Karaye, Rano and Bichi Emirate Councils.

The governor explained that the policy was informed by the compelling need to execute this laudable projects that have a direct bearing in socio-economic life.

“Therefore, the draw-down of the sum of N20 billion is sacrosanct in the year 2021 to enable the state government execute the project’ said the budget.

He listed the intended projects included, ” The construction of Janguza -Durum-Kabo-Karaye road (N4.5b), construction of flyover at Dangi roundabout (N1b), construction of township road at Rano (N750m), construction of township road at Bichi (N750m), construction of township road at Karaye (N750m), construction of township road at Gaya (N750m).

“Construction of Muhammadu Buhari road interchange at NNPC Hotoro (N8bn), Construction of rural roads across the local government areas of the state (N6.5b) making the sum of twenty billion Naira.”

The letter was thereafter refered to the Committee on Appropriation for deliberation.

It is recalled that the House had on Monday, November 30, 2020, granted approval for the governor to access the facility from the apex bank.