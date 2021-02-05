From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Chief Magistrate Court in Kano yesterday granted an ex -parte order shutting down Sheik Abduljabar Mosque and all other religious seminaries run by Sheikh Abduljabar Nasir Kabara in the state.

The court, located at Gidan Murtala building complex, also restrained the embattled but popular Islamic cleric from preaching and conducting religious sermons in the state. Mohammed Jibrin, the Chief Magistrate who gave the order on Friday, in a suit No KA/06/2021, directed security agencies in the state to ensure full compliance with the order and to arrest and prosecute anybody who may attempt to disobey the order.

The restraining order was issued after the state Attorney General, Lawan Musa Abdullahi, approached the court, through an oral application by Wada A Wada, an officer from the AG’s office. “The mosque and Islamic Centre at the Filin Mushe of Nasir-Kabara, should with immediate effect be closed pending the outcome of an investigation being conducted by the police and other security agencies”

“The authorities and all security agencies in the state should take drastic and appropriate measures against anybody who indulges in preaching and utterances that are calculated to cause breach of public peace. The authorities and all security agencies shall ensure that this order is strictly complied with”, the Chief Magistrate ruled. It could be recalled that only on Thursday, Kano State government placed a ban on the activities of the popular Islamic cleric. A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said the cleric was barred from preaching in the state following a charge that his preaching was inflammatory and capable of inciting unrest. Also on Thursday, there were reports that armed security agents had besieged the popular Islamic preacher’s mosque.

However, in his reaction, the accused cleric argued that the ban was informed by his role in the 2019 general elections in the state when he worked against the re-election of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, adding that the order was, “more of political than religious”.

“The reasons are very obvious. The person who took the decision (Ganduje) has said it times without number that he never forgives. I fought him during the last elections and he promised to retaliate. Only that he is taking the wrong decision at the wrong time. So this ban is purely political, it has nothing to do with religion or incitement”, he stated in his reaction to the clampdown.

“I have told my followers to prepare their votes ahead of the next election and do the needful. Alhamdulillah for everything, I am fighting scholars, not government, but at the end, government took over on their behalf”, he added.