In an attempt to further consolidate good governance in Kano State, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has signed into law the Kano State Audit Law, 2020.

The Governor said the law would be followed by an Audit Commission at a later time.

Ganduje said the law would strengthen transparency and accountability in running the affairs of the state.

He said the law would allow the state to go places at the global arena, without any hindrance and engage in any transaction as it implies that its processes and operations conform with global best practice.

“For the promotion of good governance in our administration, we found it extremely necessary to reach this level of committed effort for the overall development of our state, and the nation in general. To further have institutional strengthening, we are going to establish Audit Commission. With this, we will go a long way in consolidating all feats that were achieved,” Ganduje said.