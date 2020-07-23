Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has signed into law the revised Kano State 2020 budget.

The budget scaled down by 30 percent to the sum of of N138,279,140,661k.,with N78.8 billion earmarked for recurrent expenditure and N54.9 billion was reserved for capital expenditure.

Ganduje in his remarks after the signing of the budget in his office , admitted that the revenue sources of the state, including the federal allocation, were drastically reduced as a result of the pandemic, saying that, ” For that we need to have a realistic budget that could cater for the post COVID-19 period.”

He said the Financial Management Law had become necessary in order to guide their financial engagement and management of the stater fir a better society.

“With such guided financial actions, our path to sustainable development would be smoother than it is now.” He said

He affirmed the state would work harder to trickle down development to the citizenry, adding that, “All our ministries, departments and agencies are ready to redouble their efforts in facing POST-COVID-19 era.”