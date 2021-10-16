From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has debunked allegations that he was excluding a majority of stakeholders from the affairs of the party.

A former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau, had made the allegation.

The denial is coming on the heels of a crisis that has majorly divided the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state to two factions, with the former Governor’s camp and Governor Ganduje’s faction writing petitions against each other to the party headquarters.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting held at the Government House, Kano, Thursday night, Ganduje insisted that Shekarau was most unfair to him, as he had consulted widely with all the relevant interests in the party.

He also held that appointments to different assignments and positions within the party have been duly extended to all, especially to members of the former Governor Shekarau camp.

On Saturday’s state congress, Ganduje explained that though a consensus arrangement would be employed, such candidates must be validated by an election exercise.

He said the congress was still open to any party member who is from the state to contest for any position of his or her choice, adding that nobody was barred from exercising his right within the party.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .