The Governor of Kano State and Chairman, All Progressives Congress, Edo State Election Campaign Council, Abdulahi Ganduje and members of his cabinet, yesterday, stormed the Hausa Community in Eyaen, in the outskirts of Benin City where he urged them to vote for APC in Saturday’s election.

Addressing the large crowd of Hausa community, Ganduje said a vote for APC is a vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and the support for him to continue to reposition Nigeria for greater heights.

Also speaking, former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams, said Ize-Iyamu would continue the works his administration started which he said were abandoned by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Addressing the crowd, Ize-Iyamu said he would use his SIMPLE Agenda to bring back smiles to the people of the state.

At the palace of the Enogie of Eyaen, Osazuwa Idurase, Ganduje said: “We have come to mobilse our Northern brothers who are based here to vote for the APC and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu come Saturday. We know traditional rulers are not partisan but they are father to all so we have come for prayers so that we can achieve our goal. We know the stabilising role of the traditional institution to stabilize the society”‎, he said.

In his comment, Idurase said the “Hausa community have been here for a long time and they are well secured, they are part of us. Our prayer for peace and security shall be answered. The success that you want shall be answered, the happiness that you want shall be yours and the victory that you want shall be yours”.