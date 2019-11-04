Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Barely six months after his return for a second term in office, Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has submitted the list of 20 commissioner nominees to the Kano House of Assembly for screening and constitutional endorsement.

The Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa read the names of the designates on the floor of the House on Monday.

He said that the list includes Murtala Sule Garo, Engr. Muazu Magaji, Barrister Ibrahim Muktar and a one-time commissioner in the state, Alhaji Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso

Others who made the list are Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, Mohammed Garba, Nura Mohammed Dakadai, Shehu Na’Allah Kura, Dr. Mohammed Tahir, Dr. Zahara’u Umar and Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa

Equally nominated as commissioners are Sadiq Aminu Wali, Mohammed Bappa Takai, Kabiru Ado Lakwaya, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, Ibrahim Ahmed Karaye, Muktar Ishaq Yakasai Mahmoud Muhammad, Muhammad Sunusi Saidu, Barrister Lawan Abdullahi Musa

Our correspondent observed that the highly awaited list was made up of old and new faces in line the resolve of the governor to give the State Executive Council fresh energy.

The nominees were to appear before the State House of Assembly for their screening any time from now.