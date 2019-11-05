Desmond Mgboh. Kano

Kano Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has submitted a list of 20 commissioner nominees to the House of Assembly for screening.

The list read by Speaker of the Assembly, Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa, on the floor of the House, yesterday, included Murtala Sule Garo, Muazu Magaji, Ibrahim Muktar,Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, Mohammed Garba, Nura Mohammed Dakadai, Shehu Na’Allah kura, Dr. Mohammed Tahir, Dr. Zahara’u Umar, and Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa.

Other are Sadiq Aminu Wali, Mohammed Bappa Takai, Kabiru Ado Lakwaya, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, Ibrahim Ahmed Karaye, Muktar Ishaq Yakasai Mahmoud Muhammad, Muhammad Sunusi Saidu and Lawan Abdullahi Musa.

The nominees are to appear before the Assembly for their screening any time from now.

Governor Ganduje would be constituting the state executive council about six months after his inauguration.