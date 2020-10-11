Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has suspended his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai over some unguarded utterances on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari on the social media.

Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement, yesterday, said the suspension was with immediate effect.

Though the media aide has owned up to the indiscreet comment as his personal opinion, he said as a public figure, it will be difficult to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern.

The governor, therefore, warned political appointees and public servants in the state to guard against making statements capable of drawing unnecessary controversy and heating up the polity.

The statement reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Ganduje to the policies and programmes of President Buhari’s administration.