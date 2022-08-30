From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano state government has suspended the swearing-in ceremony of commissioners-designate earlier scheduled for Wednesday in honour of victims trapped in a three-story building collapse at a GSM Market along Beirut Road in the metropolis.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, the governor, while sympathising with the victims, ordered an intensified rescue operations to get to those trapped in the rubble.

While lamenting the unfortunate incident, he assured that investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause of the collapsed structure which was under construction.

The statement also shared the sad moment with the victims of Monday’s flooding that occurred in many parts of the metropolis, during which valuable items were lost.