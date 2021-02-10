This could be stranger than fiction. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. All may claim to know. His bizarre actions and inactions are his antecedents. His weird body language inclusive. He still holds sway in Kano State as second-term governor.

But the late Justice Adewale Thompson, remember him? Yes, all may not know. An erudite jurist, philosopher, humanist and dogged rights activist. An exceptional deep thinker.

He was a committed Awoist, politician, administrator and elder statesman. A prolific writer, seasoned author and great newspaper columnist. He died in 2004 at 81 as inspirer, organiser and mobiliser of no small mean.

Unknown to themselves and many of us, they met very recently. It was an odd meeting point; yet on a rare realm of ideas. They even exchanged useful notes.

To cap it all, they struck a common ground. It was one unexpected long handshake across the Niger. And we were all exceedingly glad they did. See why it’s stranger than fiction?

You would want to wonder aloud: What exactly did they do? What did the dead have in common with the living? A great lot!

Ganduje simply belled the cat the other day. He took a bold step. He stood up to be genuinely counted at this crucial time around. He was brave. He courageously damned all the known and unknown consequences.

He was not particularly saying anything new or out of this world. All the same, we never imagined he could be that bold and dashing. He made his display with immense candour.

He dared what many in his shoes would not risk to attempt. He refused to succumb to pressure and peers influence. He chose to be different and distinct.

He neither hid his feelings nor his frustrations. He wanted the endless farmers-herders’ crises off his neck permanently. And he spoke his mind out. No pretensions.

Ganduje might have come across Thompson in one way or the other. Perhaps, he had stumbled on some of his many pronouncements in and out of courtroom. Probably he had read few of his writings and rulings.

This time around, there is a serious and delicate issue at hand. And it required urgent attention. Nothing less. It has to be tackled with all determination. This is beyond dirty politics.

Ganduje was aware of this. Let’s imagine what he did: He went to work with all the seriousness it deserved. He painstakingly dug deeper into the huge archives. He practically buried himself in the library. He was restless and restive for a way out.

Guess what? Mother Luck smiled on him at last! He made a priceless discovery. It was Thompson’s 52-year-old document. He found it extremely useful and relevant. He instantly fell in love with his precious find. And he would not let go.

Ganduje found it readily handy. He reasoned; that is what Nigeria needs at this its critical moment. It’s the very panacea to our seeming hopeless security situation. He wanted it implemented fast. We have lost more than enough ground to insecurity. There is no more time to waste.

He was in a hurry yet he was constrained. He was eager, still, he had to be patient. But he had long made up his mind on what to do. And he kept it close to his chest.

He knew time was not on his side. But wait, he must and he did. God’s time is the best, he inwardly resolved. Sure, that time came almost on a silver platter. And it was right inside the seat of power. Aso Rock is it!

Ganduje was in The Villa. He was in company with his All Progressives Congress (APC) governor-colleagues. They were to meet President Muhammadu Buhari on security challenges.

At that same time, Oyo and Ondo states were in the news. Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, was on the move in Igangan, Ibarapa zone of Oyo State. He had sacked Fulani herdsmen from Igangan. He threatened to carry the exploit and expedition to other South West states. He was dead serious.

Igboho is still rattling the nation as the rave of the moment. That message was not lost on Ganduje. It ended his waiting period. And he struck hard when the iron was hot.

He found it difficult to continue restraining himself. He cared less if he became a lone ranger. What did it matter, anyway? So, right inside Aso Rock, he poured out like never before:

“My advocacy is that we should abolish the transportation or trekking of herdsmen from the northern part of Nigeria to the Middle Belt and to the southern part of Nigeria.”

And this is where he profoundly aligned with Thompson’s pronouncement of all times: “There should be a law that will ban (this trekking by herdsmen), otherwise we cannot control the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers and cannot control the cattle rustling which is affecting us greatly.”

Ganduje practically walked his tough talk: “We are building a ruga settlement in Samsosua forest, our border with Katsina (State) and we have succeeded in curtailing the effects of banditry in that area.

“So, we are building many houses, we are constructing a dam. We are establishing a cattle artificial insemination centre, we are establishing a veterinary clinic. Already, we have started building houses for herdsmen.”

This precisely is what Thompson advocated on April 17, 1969. Fifty-two years after, nothing has changed. We are still where we were. Sad.

The jurist made the pronouncement at the old Western State High Court, Abeokuta, now capital of Ogun State. It was his historic verdict on Open Cattle Grazing, suit no. AB26/66.

The judgement was not appealed till date. Meaning, open grazing remains a violation of the law. It MUST be enforced to the letter.

Thompson had ruled: “I do not accept the contention of defendants that a custom exists, which imposes an obligation on the owner of farm to fence his farm whilst the owner of cattle allows his cattle to wander like pests and cause damage.

“Such a custom, if it exists, is unreasonable and I hold that it is repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience and, therefore, unenforceable…in that it is highly unreasonable to impose the burden of fencing a farm on the farmer without the corresponding obligation on the cattle owner to fence in his cattle.

“Sequence to that, I ban open grazing for it is inimical to peace and tranquility and the cattle owners must fence or ranch their animals for peace to reign in these communities.”

Ganduje agreed. He is comfortably at home with the law. And he wisely bought into it. His colleague-governors ought to pick a useful leaf from him. They badly need one.

They should fall in line now, or…

•NOTE: This piece originally scheduled for use last week