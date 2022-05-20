Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has described the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, as a committed Second-in-Command and loyal deputy to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gamduje said this on Tuesday, while welcoming Vice President Osinbajo, who had visited the state in continuation of his tour of states to meet with delegates of All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the party’s presidential primary election.

Ganduje said: “Having been a deputy governor for eight years and now governor for seven years, I know it all, what it takes to be a deputy. I congratulate you for being a successful deputy of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” said the Governor.

The Kano State Governor, advocating for zoning, posited that Nigeria’s next president in 2023 should come from the Southern part of the country. “We believe in that and respect that and we shall vote for that.”

“Your Excellency, thank you for coming to Kano, which I can say is your home, because you have visited here several times,” Ganduje said.

Also, the Majority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, lauded the Vice President for his achievements in government, saying he had become renowned for his commitment, dedication, and patriotism.

“Above all, we have known Osinbajo for loyalty. He is a loyal deputy to our own father, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is, therefore, my wish that Allah will continue to guide you, protect you, and keep the APC united,” Doguwa stated.

Prof Osinbajo arriving in Kano had visited the homes of the revered late nationalist, elder statesman and politician, Mallam Aminu Kano, and Alhaji Yusuf Ali, former All Nigeria’s People’s Party (ANPP) Chairman.

Meeting with stakeholders and delegates APC in Kano State, after paying his respect to Kano leaders, the Vice President said, Nigeria had all it takes to become a truly great nation more than it is now, and efforts must be made to choose the best leadership for the country in the 2023 elections.

During his interactions with APC stakeholders, the VP observed that the delegates can make the difference in setting the country on the right course for 2023 while emphasizing his capacity and readiness to make a difference as president if elected.

“Nigeria can be really truly greater than this. We have everything to be great. Anything that you want in this country, you can get it. But we must make the efforts ourselves to choose the right leadership. All I can say to you is that your role as delegates, is important, especially in the coming primaries and elections

“All the experience that God has given me, having served as Vice President for seven years, is so that when the opportunity arises, I will use it for the service of this country. I am very well prepared for the job. And you are the people that are going to make that difference. You and I working together can make a difference in this country.”

Noting that Nigeria has the potential to be among the greatest countries in the world, the VP said, “If God helps me and I become president, we will change this country for good.”

The Vice President had received a warm welcome to the State on arrival by the State Governor, Umar Ganduje, and other State government officials, jubilant residents on his way to the government house and at the venue of the delegates’ meeting.

During his stay in the state, the VP’s convoy was heralded on the streets of Kano, amid singing, dancing and supporters hailing the Buhari administration and the VP. Residents waved and supporters lifted their banners, everyone in a joyful mood as the VP acknowledged cheers every step of the way and at every stop with an impressive turnout everywhere.