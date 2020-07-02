Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Governor Abdulahi Ganduje is to present a revised fiscal budget of N138,279,140,661 to the Kano State House of Assembly.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, said the revised 2020 budget was reduced by the sum of N200 billion, an amount which represented a drop of 30 per cent from the original sum in the 2020 budget.

He added that that the decision to review the budget was informed by economic disruptions, occasioned by the outbreak of COVID 19 in the state and beyond.

Abba said the budget would be presented to the State Executive Council on Wednesday by Commissioner of Planning and Budget, Nura Muhammad Dankadai, while adding that it would thereafter be transmitted to the House of Assembly.

While the sum of N78.8billion representing 57 per cent was reserved for recurrent expenditure, N54.9billion, the equivalent of 43 per cent was reserved for capital expenditure in the new proposal.

The sum of N24 billion was expected as Internal Generated Revenue in the reviewed document as against N46 billion in the original document.

While the FAAC source for financing the budget was N76 Billion in the original budget, it dropped to N52 billion in the revised proposal

In the original document also, overhead cost stood at N18.3 billion, but has now dropped to N16.6 billion in the current proposal.

The priority areas of the reviewed budget are education, health and infrastructure.