Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has written to His Highness, the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi requesting him to indicate his acceptance or otherwise of his appointment as the Chairman, Kano State Council of Chiefs.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor is requesting His Highness, the Emir of Kano (Sarkin Kano) to indicate his acceptance or otherwise of his acceptance as the Chairman of Kano State Council of Chiefs,“ said the letter which was silent on what would happen next in the event the emir failed to respond.

Dated December 19, 2019, and signed by Musa Yahaya Bichi, the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties for the Secretary to the State Government, the letter directed the monarch to convey his response to the governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, within two days of the receipt of the present communication.

Recall that the controversy surrounding the creation of the additional emirates in Kano State has remained unabated as the Emir Sunusi has neither made a public remark nor openly contested the whittling down of his influence by the government. He has equally stayed away from nearly all state-organized functions, especially those in which the four other emirs were in attendance.