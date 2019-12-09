Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Twelve elders in Kano State have accused the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, of working “tirelessly” to destroy the legacy of Kano Emirate Council, remarking that his insistence on creating four additional emirate councils was appalling, misguided and dictatorial.

The elders led by former presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC), Bashir Othman Tofa and the former Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’abba, regretted that despite cautions from a wide spectrum of individuals for the governor to apply reason and rectitude, he went ahead to sign into law, the obnoxious bill.

“As elders, who are sincerely concerned with the unity, wellbeing and progress of the people of Kano State, we consider this singular act by the governor (along with many similar inactions upon which the citizens have expressed their dissatisfaction) appalling, misguided and dictatorial,” they stated.

“We view, with great concern, the impunity with which the governor of Kano State has been running the affairs of the state in total disregard to the wish and aspirations of the people. We hereby call on the governor to, in the interest of unity, peace and progress of Kano State, immediately cause the repeal of the obnoxious law, creating the new emirates.

“Our resolve in this regard was informed by careful consideration of the fact that the personal ambitions of the governor should not be allowed to jeopardise the overall common good and harmonious relationship existing among the Kano populace.

“If however, in the wisdom of the governor, that the new emirates are necessary in order to fast track development, then the law must be subjected entirely to the processes of popular will. This is a matter of strategic public significance and should be subjected to established democratic ideals.

“In making this declaration, we wish to, once again, appeal to the good people of the state to continue to remain law abiding and peaceful in their conducts. We assure all well-meaning citizens that Kano will continue to be great in all endeavours.

“We equally wish to implore other well-meaning Nigerians not to relent in their prayers and other interventions towards finding a lasting solution to this unfortunate aspect of our history” they stated.

The rest of the elders, who issued and signed the statement on behalf of Advocates for United Kano included Prof. Jibrin Ibrahim, Malam Abba Dabo, Aishatu Dankani, Dr. Dalhatu Sani Yola, Kawai Audi, Amina BB Faruk , Malam Ibrahim Ado, Dr. Bala Muhammad and Prof. Faruk Sarkin Fada.