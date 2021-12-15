From Desmond Mgboh, Kano,

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has called on the people of the state to remain calm and desist from engaging in any act that is capable of undermining the prevailing peace in the state.

In a statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, following the violent –clash, last night, between officials of Hisbah Guards and youth in Sabon garri area, the governor warned the people not to capitalize on the incident, “to perpetrate violence capable of throwing the state into chaos.

He appealed for synergy among security organs in the state and stated that security operatives would not shy away from confronting threats to peace, law and order in the state.

‘’As a government working for the peace, security, unity and progress of the state, we will not toy with our constitutional and statutory responsibility,’’ the statement declared.

While maintaining that government, security agencies and people of conscience would continue to work for peace, law, and order, he also called security operatives to always be civil in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He further appealed to the people to be law abiding and support security agencies in maintaining the prevailing peace in the state.

The officials of Hisbah,it could be recalleed, had attempted to enforce the law prohibiting sales and consumption of alcohol in the state, but were resisted by the youth in the area, a situation which eventually took a violent turn. End.

