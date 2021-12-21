From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Tuesday paid a condolence visit to the former governor of the state, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso over the death of his brother, Inuwa Musa Kwankwaso.

He met with Senator Kwankwaso after paying a similar visit to the families of the deceased at Kwankwaso town in Madobi Local Government Area of the state, where he was received by the District Head of Madobi, Saleh Musa Kwankwaso (Baba) and other members of the bereaved family.

At the Bompai résidence of the former Governor, Ganduje was received by the Senater and his rrd capped political lieutenants,

On the Governor’s entourage during the visit were his Chief of Staff; several Commissioners in the state, APC party leaders and elders, including many top government functionaries in the state.

Senator Kwankwaso invited the governor to the grave of his late father, Musa Saleh Kwankwaso, located within the premises of the senators residence, where another special prayer was offered for the late father of the former Governor.

Scholars prayed for the reposed souls of the deceased and Kwankwaso saw the governor off, after spending over thirty minutes with the former governor.

After the prayer that took place in the presence of many loyalists from both sides, the governor together with Senator were left for a heart-to-heart discussion for some minutes.

It could be recalled that the aged political hostility between the duo in the last six years has been gradually disappearing as both men have opened up to each other on a few occasions in the recent times.